Former Disney actress Skai Jackson arrested, accused of domestic battery

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Skai Jackson on the red carpet

Skai Jackson FILE PHOTO: Skai Jackson attends Variety's 2024 Power of Young Hollywood at Santa Monica Proper Hotel on August 08, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Former Disney Channel star Skai Jackson has been arrested after allegedly getting into an altercation with her boyfriend at Universal Studios Hollywood theme park.

Jackson, 22, was arrested on Aug. 9 after security guards at the park saw the couple get into a physical altercation at the park, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said that “it was determined Ms. Jackson was the primary aggressor and was arrested for misdemeanor Spousal Battery.”

The “Jessie” and “Bunk’d” star was taken to the West Hollywood Station to be booked. Her bail was set at $20,000. She received a citation and was released after a few hours.

Both denied getting physical with each other, despite what the sheriff said showed on surveillance video — Jackson allegedly pushing her boyfriend. Law enforcement said Jackson claimed they were engaged and are expecting a baby, TMZ reported.

Requests to Jackson’s representatives from both TMZ and the Times have not been returned.

