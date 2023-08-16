Florida deputies rescue 80-year-old man with dementia from marsh

TAMPA, Fla. — An 80-year-old Florida man with dementia was rescued from a marsh by deputies early Tuesday after leaving a senior living facility and not returning.

>> Read more trending news

According to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call at about 3:03 a.m. from Angel Senior Living in Hillsborough County.

The facility said one of its residents had left the building and had not returned, WFTS reported.

It was unclear which facility the man had left. According to its website, Angel Senior Living has seven facilities in Hillsborough County.

Deputies met with Angel Senior Living staff members while an aviation unit searched for the man, according to the television station.

According to the sheriff’s office, hotspot-detecting technology on the aircraft allowed deputies to locate the man, who was lying down in a marshy area, WTSP-TV reported.

At 3:27 a.m., deputies reached the man and spoke with him to make sure he was not injured. In a video released by the sheriff’s office, deputies lifted the man off the ground and brought him safely back to the facility, the sheriff’s office said.

“This is a testament to the compassion and efficiency of team HCSO,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “Our commitment to protecting every life knows no bounds, and this teamwork exemplifies that. Seeing the synchronized efforts of our aviation unit and patrol deputies makes me proud.”

There are no charges pending in the case, Chronister said.