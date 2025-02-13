First eggs, now coffee? Arabica coffee global price reaches record high

As the price of eggs continues to give shoppers sticker shock, another morning staple may also be going up in price.

The cost of a pound of arabica coffee has more than doubled in the past year, NBC News reported. A quarter of it came in the past month and a half.

“Coffee prices Wednesday rallied sharply, with robusta posting a 1-1/2 week high and arabica just below Tuesday’s all-time nearest-futures high,” Nasdaq wrote.

Coffee futures hit a record of $4.2410 a pound before closing on Monday at $4.211 a pound, Reuters reported. It was around $3.20 in the final quarter of 2024, Markets Insider noted.

For the first time, the cost of a pound of arabica coffee has soared past $4 on commodity markets.

The increased cost isn’t just hitting regular coffee beans. It is also affecting coffee pods and drip coffee, Bank of America said.

Mainstream drip coffee cost 14 cents a cup in 2024 up a penny from 2023′s 13 cents. It is about 16 cents in 2025 so far, according to the analysis.

Mainstream coffee pods are about 55 cents this year, the same as 2024, but down slightly from 2023′s 57 cents.

Don’t expect it to go down.

“Expect retail coffee prices to keep grinding higher,” Bank of America analysts said, according to NBC News. The increase could come in the first quarter of 2025.

There have also been poor harvests in Vietnam due to drought and then a typhoon. “Unfavorable weather” in Brazil in February and March could affect crops there, Markets Insider reported.

Brazil has already sold about 85% of the current crop, according to Reuters.

Vietnam and Brazil account for about 56% of global coffee supplies, NBC News said. Hawaii, Puerto Rico, California and other areas also produce coffee but not at the same amount as Brazil and Vietnam.

“Panic has finally shown up, prices will continue to rise,” Bob Fish, co-founder of Biggby Coffee, told Reuters.

“There are only two things that can stop this: one, Brazil and Vietnam have a good yield year (that is not expected until August 2026). Two, there is enough demand destruction in consuming countries because of the price increases,” he said.





