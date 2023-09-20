Fenway Park renamed ‘Kenway Park’ for upcoming Red Sox game

BOSTON — The Red Sox are going for a much lighter shade this Friday when they take on the White Sox because they’re not “just” the Boston team.

The BoSox are going to be bathed in pink as they temporarily change the name of Fenway Park to “Kenway Park.”

The team announced the celebration of what they called the “biggest movie of the year,” telling fans, “Whether you’re a Barbie or just Ken (or even Allan), help us kick off Barbie Night with our pregame Pink Party on the Sam Deck and dance the night away!”

Fans who purchase the special ticket will be able to get one of two special edition Red Sox shirts — a pink one with Red Sox written in the Barbie font, or a blue one with a big, pink Barbie “B.”

The Red Sox aren’t the only team to honor Barbie this year. The San Francisco Giants rookies dressed up as various versions of Ken to show off their “Kenergy” as part of an MLB end-of-season costume tradition, KGO reported.

This isn’t the first time Barbie has been associated with MLB. Back in 1998, Barbie added major league ballplayer to her extensive list of careers, according to BuzzFeed.

MLB Barbie came with a small bat and glove, and wore the uniform of either the New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs or the Los Angeles Dodgers, Smithsonian reported.