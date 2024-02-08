Families of hostages make another plea for their return home

It’s been four months since Hamas’ attack on Israel.

Dozens of people, including Americans, are still being held hostage by Hamas.

“We don’t know if our son is still alive. We didn’t get anything from the Israeli intelligence for more than 70 days,” said Tzvi Morm, father of Eitan Mor.

“We basically heard her being kidnapped live,” said Eitan Gonen, father of Romi Gonen.

Wednesday on Capitol Hill, several Israeli families shared the stories of their children still being held in captivity.

Gonen said his daughter, Romi, called him after the attack at the Supernova music festival.

“Shouting in panic, ‘Dad, Dad, I’ve been shot, I’m at festival and I’ve been shot,’” he said.

During this visit, these families met with lawmakers from both parties.

“I cannot imagine the heart break you’re going through today and every day,” said Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R – Iowa,

“We will not rest, we will not rest until your loved ones are returned to you,” said Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D – Florida.

The Israel-Hamas war has sparked pain for American families, nationwide.

“We want everybody to be safe,” said Adam Abosheriah.

Abosheriah is Palestinian American. He said 104 of his family members have been killed in Gaza since this latest violence began in October. Abosheriah said the loved ones who are still alive are living in tents with limited access to food and medicine.

“We want, of course, the hostages to come back home of course and we want my family and every Palestinian family to absolutely live safe, be able to go back to their own home,” said Abosheriah.

The U.S. is trying to help negotiate another hostage release. Abosheriah said he is also hopeful a deal will eventually lead to an end to the war.

“We want to be able to go back and be able to dig them out from under the rubble and give them give them a burial,” said Abosheriah.

Wednesday, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected a Hamas prisoner exchange deal. Previously - Hamas had demanded the withdrawal of all Israeli troops from Gaza.

