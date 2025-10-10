Explosion reported at explosives manufacturer

First responders have confirmed that an explosion has occurred at an explosives manufacturer.

The incident happened at Accurate Energetic Systems near Bucksnort, Tennessee, WSMV reported.

BREAKING: I’m on the scene of an explosion at the Accurate Energetic plant in Middle Tennessee. Large scale emergency response underway. Here’s some of the first video from the scene: pic.twitter.com/Skli3Vg601 — Will Nunley (@willnunley) October 10, 2025

Emergency officials are asking that people avoid the area to allow crews to work.

We can confirm there has been an explosion at Accurate Energetic Systems in the Bucksnort area. Emergency services are... Posted by Hickman County Sheriff's Office on Friday, October 10, 2025

Members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are responding since the business involves explosives, WKRN reported.

According to the company’s website, the company specializes "in the development, manufacture, handling, and storage of a diverse array of energetic products and explosives for military, aerospace, and commercial demolition markets."

