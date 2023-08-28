Trending

Elton John takes fall in Nice villa; taken to the hospital

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Elton John falls at villa in Nice FILE PHOTO: GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: The crowd watch Sir Elton John perform on stage during Day 5 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 25, 2023 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images /Leon Neal/Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Singer Elton John spent the night in a Monaco hospital after he fell at his villa in Nice Sunday.

>> Read more trending news

John, 76, was taken to the orthopedic department of the Princess Grace Hospital Center in Monaco where he was treated for minor injuries.

A spokesman confirmed to the BBC that John was admitted “following a slip yesterday at his home in the south of France”.

“Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure,” his spokesman said.

The “I’m Still Standing” singer was discharged “following check-ups,” according to the spokesman and is “now at home and in good health.”

John recently completed his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in July.

According to TMZ, John had been vacationing in Nice with his husband and their two children.

Image 1 of 56

The English Singer Elton John in the delivery of a prize, 1973, Madrid, Spain. (Gianni Ferrari/Cover/Getty Images)

Latest trending news:

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Win $1,000 With KRMG Potter’s Payroll Payout

We’ve got five chances every weekday for you to score $1,000 to help pay your bills. The KRMG Potter’s Payroll Payout with Dale & Lee’s Heating, Air Conditioning and Plumbing starts Monday, August 28th and goes through Friday, October 13th.* That’s SEVEN WEEKS of chances to win every weekday!

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!