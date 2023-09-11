Elon Musk, Grimes have third child together

First came X Æ A-Xii, then Exa Dark Sidreæl, now Tau Techno Mechanicus joins the family of Elon Musk and the singer Grimes.

Musk confirmed that he has had a third child with his former partner Grimes when he responded to a post from the entertainment outlet Pop Base, CNN reported.

The site called the third child Techno Mechanicus, but Musk clarified the name, adding Tau to the beginning.

He did not say when the child was born or their gender, USA Today reported.

The couple had broken up in September 2021 but Grimes, whose real name is Clair Boucher, calls their relationship “very fluid,” CNN reported.

“We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” Musk told Page Six at the time of the breakup. “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas, and her work is primarily in L.A. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

X Æ A-Xii, nicknamed X, was born in May 2020; while Exa Dark Sidreæl, who is nicknamed “Y,” was born via surrogate in December 2021. Grimes confirmed their daughter’s birth only after Vanity Fair writer Devin Gordon heard a baby crying.

A biography about Musk written by Walter Isaacson also divulged the birth of their baby, according to a review in The New York Times, adding that the baby’s nickname is “Tau.”

Musk had six children in addition to the three with Grimes — triplets with Justine Wilson, his former wife and twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis. Musk and Wilson also lost a child, Nevada Musk, to sudden infant death syndrome when the baby was 10 weeks old in 2002, USA Today reported.

