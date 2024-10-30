Election 2024: What to do if you are denied the right to vote

While most experiences casting a ballot are pretty straightforward, problems at polling places can happen.

Not knowing which precinct you are supposed to vote at or not having the proper identification can cause problems when you go to cast a ballot.

Volunteers at polling places are trained to help voters get their ballots to the right place and to take a person’s ballot even if they are having problems with casting their vote.

With the 2024 election nearly here, and early voting already in process, here is a guide to what you should do if you are having trouble voting.

If you are having a problem voting, tell someone.

Talk to a poll worker before you finish voting. If you do not get help from a poll worker, ask to speak to a supervisor. If your problem is not resolved, you can report the issue to the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice. The phone number to call to report an issue with voting is (800) 253-3931.

You can also file a report online.

If you’re having an issue with ADA accommodations, you can call 800-514-0301 or 833-610-1264 (TTY) or file a complaint online.

You can also call the Election Protection Hotline at 866-687-8683 if you have trouble.

What kind of problems should be reported?

Polls closing early (meaning they close even if you were in line to vote before closing time)

Not having enough ballots

Being intimidated or pressured to vote for a particular candidate

Challenging identifications - Most states require voter identification to cast a ballot. Click here to find out what your state requires before you vote.

Dealing with ballots that are confusing

No help or lack of help with voting procedures for people with limited ability to speak English

No accommodation for handicapped voters

What should you do if you are turned away without casting a ballot?

If you do not have the proper identification to vote at your polling place, you should be given a provisional ballot. A provisional ballot is used to record a vote when there are questions about a voter’s eligibility. Provisional ballots are the same ballot you would get under regular circumstances. It allows you to vote then election officials will work to verify your eligibility to cast a ballot.

Per federal law, poll workers are required to give you a provisional ballot.

You should also ask for written instructions to make sure the provisional ballot is counted and ask for a phone number to confirm that it was, Vote.org suggested.

What if you make a mistake when filling out your ballot?

If you make a mistake when voting, go to a poll worker and ask for help. You should be given a new ballot. The ballot with the mistake will be destroyed. In many cases, you can correct your ballot yourself if you vote using electronic voting devices, or are using pencils to complete the ballot. Again, ask for help from a poll worker if you need to make changes to your ballot and are unsure how to do it.

