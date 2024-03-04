Election 2024: Nikki Haley captures DC primary

WASHINGTON — Nikki Haley received a needed boost in her quest for the Republican presidential nomination on Sunday, winning the District of Columbia primary.

>> Read more trending news

The Associated Press reported that Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, would win her first primary of the 2024 campaign, defeating front-runner Donald Trump.

The news organization declared Haley the winner after D.C. Republican Party officials released the results.

Nikki Haley wins D.C. primary, her first victory in GOP nominating race https://t.co/9vRwZ4dNrR — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 4, 2024

Nineteen delegates were at stake in the primary, The New York Times reported.

Haley won all of them, according to the AP, nearly doubling her delegate total. She has 43 total, compared to Trump’s 244.

Haley had been favored to win in the nation’s capital heading into Super Tuesday, when largest chunk of delegates will be awarded -- 874 delegates across 15 states and one territory will be at stake, according to The Washington Post.

With 2,429 total delegates available, a candidate must win at least 1,215 to secure the nomination, the newspaper reported.

North Dakota, with 29 delegates, will hold its primary on Monday, The Associated Press reported.

The polls in the District of Columbia closed after three days of voting for Republicans, according to the Post. Balloting took place at the Madison Hotel in the northwest section of the city and required voters to come in person, WTOP Radio reported. There was no voting by mail allowed.

The Democratic presidential primary will be held on June 4.

©2024 Cox Media Group