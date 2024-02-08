Election 2024: Marianne Williamson suspends campaign for Democratic nomination

Marianne Williamson, a best-selling author and spiritual adviser who was running in a longshot bid for the Democratic presidential nomination, formally suspended her campaign on Wednesday.

“I appreciate greatly all the incredible people who accompanied me on our political journey over the last ten months. While the level of our failure is obvious to all, a level of success is real nonetheless,” Williamson said in a statement.

The 71-year-old author, who has written 14 books, was the first party member to formally challenge incumbent Joe Biden, according to WJLA-TV.

Along with Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., Williamson polled in single digits, CNBC reported.

She won roughly 2% of the vote in South Carolina’s Democratic primary, according to the news outlet.

Williamson’s presidential campaign was her second. He also ran in 2020.

