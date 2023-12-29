Elderly man, teen killed in head-on crash with car fleeing police

A 98-year-old man and a teen died in a head-on crash that involved a car attempting to elude law enforcement, AL.com reported.

>> Read more trending news

The victims were identified by Alabama State Troopers as Aron C. Haynes, 98, of Valley, Alabama, and an 18-year-old whose name authorities are withholding because of his age.

The wreck occurred around 9:45 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Route 29 in Valley, which is in Chambers County, north of Auburn and right on the Georgia line in east central Alabama.

Haynes was a passenger in a Nissan Altima that struck a Kia Forte driven by 20-year-old Wesley T. McKinnon of Troy, AL.com reported. The 18-year-old passenger in McKinnon’s Forte was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, The Valley Times-News reported.

Trooper Sgt. Jeremy Burkett said that before the collision, McKinnon was trying to elude law enforcement. Burkett did not say which law enforcement agency was in pursuit or why.

Haynes was taken to East Alabama Medical Center Lanier in Valley, where he was pronounced dead. Regina G. Rudtedge of Lannett was the driver of the vehicle in which Haynes was a passenger, and was transported to Piedmont Hospital in Columbus, Georgia.