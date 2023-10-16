Dolly Parton will perform at Dallas Cowboys halftime show on Thanksgiving Day

It’s the perfect marriage -- the Dallas Cowboys, the self-proclaimed “America’s Team” of the NFL, and Dolly Parton, the undisputed queen of country music.

Parton, 77, will perform at halftime on Thanksgiving Day in Dallas when the Cowboys host the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium, CBS Sports reported.

The 11-time Grammy Award winner -- which includes a lifetime achievement award -- shared the news of her upcoming performance in the Nov. 23 game on “CBS Mornings,” the sports outlet reported. Parton said her 6.5-minute performance will include “stuff that everybody can sing along with me.”

“They’ll know the songs I’m doing,” Parton said. “I want people to be surprised and enjoy it.”

EXCLUSIVE: @DollyParton will perform at this year’s @salvationarmy halftime show during the @NFL's Thanksgiving Day Game, telling @NorahODonnell that fans should be prepared “to be surprised.”



Watch more of their conversation tomorrow on @CBSEveningNews. pic.twitter.com/RYmLmR0vw7 — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) October 16, 2023

Parton said some of her music be from her upcoming album, “Rockstar,” according to USA Today.

The Cowboys’ annual Thanksgiving game is one of the NFL’s marquee viewership draws, Sports Illustrated reported.

Parton’s official announcement came in a video the two-time Academy Award nominee and 2022 inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame posted on social media, according to USA Today.

The video showed a group of cheerleaders adding sequins to a football and helmet, then panning to Parton, who was dressed in Cowboys gear.

“I’ll see y’all this Thanksgiving!” Parton said, ringing a Salvation Army bell.

Can’t wait to see everyone at the @SalvationArmyUS Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show during the @DallasCowboys game. Tune in to @CBSSports November 23, Thanksgiving Day, at 3:30 P.M. CST for a performance that will rock 🎸 pic.twitter.com/Tw1KuYJeFM — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) October 16, 2023

Salvation Army is the sponsor of the annual Red Kettle Kickoff halftime show in Dallas on Thanksgiving Day. They have partnered with the Cowboys during every home Thanksgiving Day game the team has hosted for the last 27 years, according to USA Today.

