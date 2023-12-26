Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert share Christmas photo as she recovers from skull surgery

“Dancing with the Stars” judge Derek Hough and his wife, professional dancer Hayley Erbert, shared Christmas well wishes on social media Monday, days after Erbert underwent surgery following a medical emergency earlier in the month.

“Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas!” Erbert wrote in the caption for the Instagram post. “Cherishing the greatest gift of all. The precious gift of life and the love we share.”

Hough’s sister and “Dancing with the Stars” host Julianne Hough wrote, “You are our Christmas miracle” on the post, while her co-host, Alfonso Ribeiro wrote, “Love you guys. Merry Christmas. Looking great.”

Erbert underwent an emergency craniectomy after she began to feel disoriented following a Dec. 6 performance with Hough in Washington, D.C. Hough said she was diagnosed with a “cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel.”

According to The Mayo Clinic, an intracranial hematoma happens when blood collects in the skull, often from a burst blood vessel in the brain. Intracranial hematomas can also be caused by trauma, such as a hard fall. The condition can be life-threatening.

Earlier this month, Hough shared a clip of himself and his wife on social media, saying that her recovery “has been nothing short of a miracle.” She underwent a cranioplasty earlier this month, which Hough said was “successfully completed as planned.”

“This surgery marks a significant milestone in my wife’s recovery journey, and your support has played a crucial role in getting us here,” Hough wrote in a Dec. 21 Instagram post. We are filled with hope and optimism for the future, knowing she is on the path to a full recovery, surrounded by such a loving community.”

On Monday, Erbert urged people to “Hold your loved ones close and treasure every moment.”

Erbert and Hough, who have been together since 2015, got hitched in August following a year-long engagement, People reported.

