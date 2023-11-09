Trending

Deer ‘ding dong ditches’ deputy’s dwelling

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The buck was startled by the noise from the doorbell camera.

Deer at the door: File photo. A curious buck was captured on doorbell camera on a deputy's porch. (James Wendlinger/Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CANTON, Ga. — Ding dong ditches are not restricted to mischievous teenagers.

>> Read more trending news

That was the case in Canton, Georgia, as a deer was caught walking up to the front door of a residence, WSB-TV reported.

Not just any residence. This buck stopped at the home of a Cherokee County deputy.

In a video provided by the sheriff’s office, the deputy’s doorbell camera captured the animal moseying up to the front door and sniffing around the doorbell area.

The noise alert from the doorbell camera startled the buck, who beat a hasty retreat from the porch and back onto the street.

“Be on the lookout for this 4-legged “ding dong ditch” suspect captured on video at one of our deputy’s homes in Canton the other day,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

Latest trending news:

Listen

news

weather

traffic

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!