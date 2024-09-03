‘Dawson’s Creek’ actor Obi Ndefo dies

An actor who found fame on “Dawson’s Creek” has died.

Obi Ndefo’s sister confirmed his death at the age of 51.

Nkem Ndefo first said her brother had died, writing on Saturday night “Heartbroken at the loss of my younger brother and knowing he’s finally at peace.”

She then posted to X saying that he died on Wednesday after his “heart gave out in his longstanding battle against the eating disorder orthorexia.”

According to the National Eating Disorders Association, orthorexia is “not formally recognized in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual DSM-5 TR,” but “means an obsession with proper or ‘healthful’ eating.”

Obi Ndefo played Bodie Wells on “Dawson’s Creek” from 1998 to 2002, Variety reported. He also was on “Stargate SG-1″ from 2000 to 2005 and had roles on “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” “The Jamie Foxx Show,” “Angel” and “The West Wing.”

His costar, Katie Holmes posted to an Instagram story “He was wonderful to work with and such a kind man. I send prayers and grace to his family. Rest in Peace,” People magazine reported.

The actor’s life changed dramatically after he was involved in a hit-and-run accident with a drunken driver in 2019, TMZ reported. He was loading groceries in his car when he was hit by a car. His right leg was severed immediately. His left leg was shattered and had to be amputated.

In addition to his acting career, Obi Ndefo was also a yoga teacher, a job he continued to hold after his accident, Deadline reported.

“This is just so horrendous what happened to me — why would I compound this by feeling bad about it?” he told the Los Angeles Times. The 2020 article said he continued doing everything he had been doing before the accident except driving.

He also started a podcast to share stories about dealing with and surviving from trauma similar to his, TMZ reported.

