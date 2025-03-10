DA to withdraw Menendez brothers' resentencing request

The Menendez brothers will continue serving the sentence handed down to them after the Los Angeles County District Attorney withdraws the previous district attorney’s resentencing request.

Current DA Nathan Hochman announced his decision on Monday with a hearing scheduled for March 20, CNN reported.

The hearing could be delayed, KNBC reported.

Lyle and Erik Menendez are serving a life sentence for killing their parents in 1989, The Associated Press reported.

Hochman said the reason he made the decision was that they exhibited “insight and complete responsibility” into lies during their trial. One of the lies was that they did not kill their parents, the AP said.

The district attorney said the two brothers have stood by what he called lies as they have been behind bars for the past 30 years.

His office looked at the trial transcripts, prison records, videos of testimony and evidence to come to the decision, KNBC reported.

“We are prepared to go forward with the court’s initiated resentencing proceedings and look forward to a hearing on that motion,” Hochman said during a news conference on Monday, according to KNBC. “However, we are asking the court to withdraw the previous district attorney’s motion for resentencing because we believe that there are legitimate reasons in the interest of justice.”

In addition to the resentencing request originally submitted by the previous district attorney George Cascón, the Menendez brothers are also asking for clemency from Gov. Gavin Newsom and a new trial saying there is new evidence, CNN reported.

Newsom has asked the state’s parole board to determine if there is a risk to granting the brothers clemency, KNBC reported. He could determine to grant clemency or commutation at any time.

Cascón had asked that Lyle and Erik Menendez be resentenced to 50 years to life which would make them eligible for parole, the AP reported. Hochman called Cascón’s request a “desperate political move.”

