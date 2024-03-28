Customs officers seize more than $1.1M in meth at Texas-Mexico border

EAGLE PASS, Texas — Customs agents seized more than 120 pounds of methamphetamine at the Texas-U.S. border on Tuesday, with the estimated street value of the narcotics topping $1.1 million.

According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the incident occurred at the Camino Real International Bridge, which connects Eagle Pass, Texas, with Piedras Negras, Mexico.

A customs officer referred a Mexican citizen driving a vehicle into the United States for a secondary inspection.

Following canine and nonintrusive inspections, officers discovered 120.11 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the vehicle’s quarter panels, the news release stated.

The narcotics had a street value of $1,104,419, officials said.

Agents seized the suspected narcotics and the driver was arrested, according to the news release. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating.

“CBP officers did an exceptional job in interdicting these illicit narcotics at our port of entry,” Pete Beattie, port director at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry, said in a statement. These seizures will help keep dangerous drugs out of our communities, in turn denying criminal organizations the revenue derived from their sale.”

