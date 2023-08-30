Trending

Country singer Gabby Barrett expecting third child

Expecting: Gabby Barrett and husband Cade Foehner, left, are expecting their third child together. (Mark Horton/Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Country singer Gabby Barrett announced on social media that she is pregnant with her third child.

Barrett, 23, who finished third on “American Idol” during the show’s 16th season in 2018, and husband, singer Cade Foehner, made a joint announcement in an Instagram post.

“SWIPE for a surprise,” the couple wrote, captioning a photograph of them sitting on a stage with a black box in front of them.

The second photo shows that the box reads, “Baby #3.”

A final photograph shows Barrett holding an at-home ultrasound to her stomach, People reported.

The couple’s new baby will join 2-year-old daughter Baylah May, who was born in January 2021, and son Augustine Boone, who was born in October 2022, according to the magazine.

The couple met in 2018 when they both appeared on “American Idol,” according to Country Now. Foehner proposed in March 2019, the website reported.

