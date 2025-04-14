Counterfeit Ozempic may be in drug supply chain, FDA, Novo Nordisk warn

The Food and Drug Administration issued an alert on Monday concerning counterfeit Ozempic that could be in the U.S. drug supply chain.

The FDA said the it seized counterfeit medications last week, but still advises patients, wholesalers, pharmacies and healthcare professionals to check their stocks of Ozempic to ensure that it was the real medication and not the counterfeit product.

“Several hundred units” were distributed outside of the authorized supply chain, the company said.

If the product has the lot number PAR0362 and a serial number that starts with 51746517 the FDA said not to use, distribute or sell those medications.

The lot number PAR0362 is real, but when it is with the serial number listed above, it is a counterfeit and should not be used, Novo Nordisk explained.

The FDA said it received six reports of adverse events with that lot from Novo Nordisk, but none appeared to be associated with the counterfeit products that were seized.

The agency and Novo Nordisk are testing the seized drugs to find out what they are, the quality and the safety of the medication.

If you believe the medication is fake, or are unable to determine its authenticity, you should report it to Novo Nordisk at 800-727-6500, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

