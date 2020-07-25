Coronavirus: Rutgers football team quarantined after positive cases revealed

Facebook logo Facebook icon Twitter logo Twitter icon Envelope Email icon

Rutgers quarantines football team Rutgers University is quarantining its football squad after six more players tested positive for the coronavirus. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Rutgers University halted its voluntary football workouts due to six recent positive cases of the coronavirus, NJ.com reported Saturday.

The New Jersey school becomes the second Big Ten program to quarantine its players and staff this week. On Friday, Michigan State University sent its football program into quarantine or isolation. Rutgers joins Michigan State, Ohio State, Maryland and Indiana as Big Ten programs that have halted workouts because of positive COVID-19 tests, NJ.com reported.

BREAKING: Rutgers has halted football workouts due to positive coronavirus cases. https://t.co/jmBhZB7G88 — James Kratch (@JamesKratch) July 25, 2020

The most recent round of positive results came from the team’s weekly testing cycle, a Rutgers spokesperson told WNBC. Four team members of the team had tested positive, bringing to the total to at least 10, the television station reported.

Since returning to campus on June 15, Rutgers football has experienced four positive tests for COVID-19,” Rutgers said in a statement. “Today, we learned of six additional positive COVID-19 results in our latest weekly testing cycle. As a result, we have paused all in-person team activities, quarantined our entire program and will work diligently with Rutgers medical experts, and state and local officials to determine next steps.”

The Big Ten announced two weeks ago plans to play conference-only schedules in football and its other fall sports.

Rutgers football has quarantined the entire program after six new positive COVID-19 tests. pic.twitter.com/r6MjcZdv3p — John Chandler (@JohnChandlerNBC) July 25, 2020



