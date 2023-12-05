Congress grills university leaders for their handling of reports of antisemitism and islamophobia

WASHINGTON — Acts of hate have spiked on college campuses since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

On Tuesday, Congress had questions for university leaders about how they’re handling reports of antisemitism and islamophobia.

They met with the presidents of Harvard, the University of Pennsylvania and MIT who all defended their efforts to try to combat antisemitism.

“We have increased security measures, expanded reporting channel and augmented counseling and mental health support services,” said Dr. Claudine Gay, president of Harvard University.

“We immediately investigate any hateful act, cooperating with both law enforcement and the FBI,” said Liz Magill, president of University of Pennsylvania.

“I know some Israeli and Jewish students feel unsafe on campus as they bear the horror of the Hamas attacks,” said Dr. Sally Kornbluth, president of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

These leaders say they’re trying to strike the delicate balance of ensuring safety while preserving free speech.

“The right free speech does not extend to harassment, discrimination or incitement to violence our community,” said Dr. Kornbluth.

A new study from the Anti-Defamation League and Hillel International shows about 73 percent of Jewish college students have experienced or witnessed antisemitism this year. A majority of them say they’re also dissatisfied with their university’s response too.

During a heated exchange with Harvard’s president Claudine Gay, Republican congresswoman and Harvard graduate Elise Stefanik raised concerns about hateful language used during some campus protests.

“We embrace a commitment to free expression even of views of objectionable, offense, hateful, it’s when that speech crosses into conduct that violates our policies against bullying, harassment, intimidation,” said Dr. Gay.

Stefanik interrupted her and questioned the university’s policy. “Does that speech not cross that barrier? Does that speech not call for the genocide of Jews and elimination of Israel?”

There’s also been a rise in islamophobia nationwide. This includes three Palestinian college students who were shot while walking in Vermont over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Campus leaders say they’re working to keep all student groups safe.

“MIT will take on both, not lumped together but with equal energy and in parallel,” said Dr. Kornbluth.

Several colleges are already under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education for how they’ve handled reports of discrimination.

