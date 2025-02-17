‘Complex clinical picture’: Pope Francis to remain hospitalized for respiratory infection

Pope Francis will remain hospitalized as he is treated for a respiratory infection.

The Vatican said on Monday that the illness is presenting a “complex clinical picture” that will require him to continue treatment at the hospital, The Associated Press reported.

Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni said the 88-year-old pontiff had a “polymicrobial respiratory tract infection,” and the medications given to the pope had to be changed to treat the illness.

A polymicrobial condition is when there is a mix of viruses, bacteria, fungi and parasites, the AP reported.

Bruni said the symptoms and treatment would require “adequate hospitalization” but did not specify how long the stay at Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic Gemelli Hospital in Rome would be, CNN reported.

Pope Francis was admitted to the hospital on Friday, Reuters reported.

The pope was listed in stable condition and was told by doctors he needed “complete rest,” CNN reported.

He was able to call members of a Catholic parish in Gaza, Mediaset and Reuters reported. One member of the parish said he had called on Friday and Saturday in “good spirits” but a “bit tired.”





