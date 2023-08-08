Comedian Wayne Brady reveals he is pansexual

Comedian Wayne Brady revealed in an interview that he is pansexual.

Brady, 51, host of “Let’s Make a Deal” and a longtime participant in the improvisational comedy television series “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” told People that he identifies as a person who had a sexual, romantic, or emotional attraction toward people of all genders.

“I am pansexual,” Brady told the magazine. “Bisexual -- with an open mind.”

Brady said he first told his ex-wife, Mandie Taketa, 47, and his 20-year-old daughter, Maile, People reported.

“I just said, ‘Great,’” Taketa told the magazine. “As I knew coming out would help him be happier.”

Brady’s daughter had an indifferent reaction.

“I just said, ‘OK,’” Maile told People.

Brady clarified that he was not currently dating anyone, Entertainment Weekly reported.

He added that he still has “some work to do still.”

“Then, Wayne as a single, open-minded pansexual can make a decision and be free and open to other people,” Brady said.

“In doing my research, both with myself and just with the world, I couldn’t say if I was bisexual, because I had to really see what that was, especially because I really have not gotten a chance to act on anything,” Brady told People. “So, I came to pansexual because -- and I know that I’m completely messing up the dictionary meaning -- but to me, pan means being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual or non-binary. Being able to be attracted across the board. And, I think, at least for me for right now, that is the proper place.”

Brady appeared in 212 episodes of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” from 1998 to 2007, according to IMDb.com. Since 2009, Brady has been the host of “Let’s Make a Deal,” the rebooted game show that originally featured Monty Hall from 1963 to 2003.

