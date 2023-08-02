College football DE Myzelle Law dies from ‘heat-related’ issues

OLATHE, Kan. — Myzelle Law, a defensive end for the MidAmerica Nazarene University football team, died Sunday after suffering from “heat-related issues” during a practice, his family said. He was 19.

Law, a native of Overland Park, Kansas, was a sophomore at the NAIA Division II school, located in Olathe, Kansas. The university did not give a cause of death.

According to Law’s parents, he was practicing on July 22 when he injured his knee against another defensive lineman, WDAF-TV reported. The 6-foot-2 player went to the locker room and moments later was discovered experiencing a seizure-like condition, according to the television station.

Law’s temperature soared to 108 degrees and he was rushed to Overland Park Regional Medical Center, The Kansas City Star reported. He died Sunday.

“Suddenly they can be gone and it’s not a great feeling at all,” Paul Law, the player’s father, told WDAF.

“Myzelle was very much loved by the team, coaches and everyone who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this extremely difficult time,” Pioneers coach Paul Hansen said in a statement.

Law graduated from Blue Valley North High School, located in Overland Park, in 2022, KSHB-TV reported.

“A life taken so young is devastating,” Todd Garrett, the university’s director of athletics, said in a statement. “This young man was truly special. Our thoughts and support go out to his family, friends and fellow students.”

Law’s family donated the player’s organs to help others, KCTV reported.

A GoFundMe page was set up to cover medical and funeral expenses. As of Wednesday, more than $40,000 had been pledged.

“Myzelle was known for his talent on the field and his kind-hearted nature off the field,” the university said in a news release. “He was held in high esteem and loved by all who had the privilege of knowing him.”