Cincinnati Reds fan runs on field, gets shocked by Taser

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati Reds fan went to a baseball game and ended up facing criminal charges after he ran onto the field at Great American Ball Park.

William Hendon, 19, of Cleves, Ohio, is facing a felony charge of criminal trespass and a misdemeanor of obstructing official business, WXIX reported.

Officials said Hendon ran onto the field during Tuesday’s game between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians.

He first stopped to interact with Guardians’ center fielder Tyler Freeman then ran from authorities, WKRC reported. Hendon then did a backflip and then ran from the police who were trying to stop him. Police finally brought his antics to an end when they shocked him with a Taser.

A video of Hendon’s “two minutes of fame” was shared across social media.

Sports Illustrated said that Hendon was wearing Johnny Bench’s No. 5 Cincinnati jersey when he ran onto the field at the bottom of the ninth inning.

The officers wrote on the criminal complaint against Hendon that he “did knowingly run onto the Reds playing field during the game without permission to do so.” Hendon “did with purpose to delay his arrest run from police,” officers said, WXIX reported.

Cleveland Guardians v Cincinnati Reds CINCINNATI, OHIO - JUNE 11: William Hendon is shocked by a Taser deployed by a police officer as he runs on the field before the ninth inning of the Cincinnati Reds against Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park on June 11, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

