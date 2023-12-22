Trending

Christmas Eve 2023: What time do Walmart, Macy’s, Best Buy, Kohl’s and others close?

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
This year, Christmas Eve falls on a Sunday, with Christmas on Monday.

Christmas Eve shopping hours If you're one of those last-minute shoppers, most stores will be open on Christmas Eve in 2023. (ipopba/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

While retailers are open on Christmas Eve for last-minute shopping, the majority adjust their usual hours and close early.

Here are the Christmas Eve shopping hours for some major retailers:

  • Ace Hardware: Open regular hours
  • Barnes & Noble: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Bass Pro Shop: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Best Buy: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Build-A-Bear: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Cabela’s: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Costco: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • DSW: Open regular hours
  • Five Below: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • GameStop: Open regular hours
  • Home Depot 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • HomeGoods: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • JCPenney: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Kohl’s: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Lowe’s: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Macy’s: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Marshalls: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Nordstrom: Limited hours
  • Petco: Open regular hours
  • PetSmart: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • REI: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sam’s Club: Closes at 6 p.m.
  • Target: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • TJ Maxx: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Ulta Beauty: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Walgreens: Open regular hours
  • Walmart: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This is not an all-encompassing list, and you will want to check your local locations to confirm their operating hours.

