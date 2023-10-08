Trending

Chicago shooting: 10 people, including 4 police officers, hurt after gunfire, crash

CHICAGO — Ten people, including four Chicago police officers, were among those injured after a shooting led to a car crash on the city’s South Side on Saturday, authorities said.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the shooting occurred in the Grand Crossing neighborhood of Chicago at about 3:30 p.m. CDT, WLS-TV reported.

Police and fire officials said a 24-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were walking on a sidewalk near a police station when a vehicle approached them, according to WGN-TV. At least one person fired shots at the two victims, the television station reported.

Both victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and were in good condition, according to WFLD-TV.

Responding officers located the car used in the shooting moments later in the city’s Washington Park neighborhood, WLS reported.

Officers responding to the area located the vehicle suspected in the shooting, and a chase ensued, the Sun-Times reported. The suspect’s vehicle and a squad car collided, according to the newspaper.

Four officers were removed from the squad car and were taken to area hospitals, the Sun-Times reported.

According to Chicago fire officials, four other people were injured after the crash and were taken to area hospitals, according to WGN. All four were listed in fair condition.

Police said that four people were taken into custody following the crash, and officers discovered two guns, the television station reported.

It is unclear what led to the shooting. An investigation is ongoing, police said.

