Celebs react to death of Sinead O’Connor

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Irish singer Sinead O’Connor has died at the age of 56, her family announced Wednesday.

Musicians, artists, and others have their condolences on social media following the news of her death.

Singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge said that O’Connor was “haunted all her life,” on Twitter and that her death “is such a tragedy.”

Rapper Ice T shared his respects on Twitter saying that O’Connor “stood for something.”

“I am heartbroken,” the band, Garbage, said on Twitter.

“Ireland has lost an iconic voice and one of our absolute finest, by a long shot,” Conor McGregor said on Twitter. “Rest In Peace, Sinead you are home with your son I am sure.”

