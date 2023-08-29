Trending

Cause found in deadly house explosion that killed father of NFL CB Caleb Farley

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NFL Player Caleb Farley's home in Lake Norman collapses after reported explosion

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Officials have determined what caused the deadly house explosion that killed the father of NFL cornerback Caleb Farley.

>> Read more trending news

WSOC reported that it was a natural gas explosion that destroyed the Mooresville, North Carolina, home that was owned by Farley.

His father, Robert Farley was killed in the explosion that leveled the home that the Tennessee Titans player had bought his father.

Robert Farley’s body was found among the debris.

Father of Tennessee Titans’ CB Caleb Farley dies in house explosion

The fire marshall has not determined the exact origin of the explosion, but the investigation is unable to continue because of “the instability of the remaining structure,” WSOC reported.

The investigation will be picked up by Caleb Farley’s insurance provider.

Image 1 of 10

NFL Player Caleb Farley's home in Lake Norman collapses after reported explosion

Latest trending news:

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Win $1,000 With KRMG Potter’s Payroll Payout

We’ve got five chances every weekday for you to score $1,000 to help pay your bills. The KRMG Potter’s Payroll Payout with Dale & Lee’s Heating, Air Conditioning and Plumbing starts Monday, August 28th and goes through Friday, October 13th.* That’s SEVEN WEEKS of chances to win every weekday!

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!