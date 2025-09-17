Cardi B is pregnant with fourth child, first with Stefon Diggs

Cardi B has a big few months coming up.

The rapper is not only going on tour in February, but she’s also expecting her fourth baby.

She broke the news during a pre-taped interview that aired on “CBS Mornings,” saying, “I’m having a baby with my boyfriend Stefon Diggs.”

Diggs is a wide receiver for the New England Patriots.

She said she is excited and happy as she waits to welcome her baby and while working on releasing her second album.

“I feel like I’m in a good space. I feel very strong. I feel very powerful that I’m doing all this work. But I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby, me and my man, we’re very supportive of each other,” the Grammy winner said.

She’s working on her new album, “Am I the Drama?” before she embarks on her “Little Miss Drama” arena tour, which starts in five months.

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, joked that people need to buy the album.

“Now y’all could buy my album so I can buy Pampers and diapers and all that type of stuff. I told you. Now go support my album, cause I’m a mother of four now," she told “CBS Mornings.”

Cardi B has three children with her ex-husband, Offset. She said she didn’t want to fall in love after the divorce, but Diggs told her, “Let me heal you. Give me a chance for me to heal you.”

Diggs has a daughter born in 2016, People magazine reported.

Two weeks ago, Cardi B was cleared of assault in a civil case. She had been accused of assaulting a security guard who was working at an office building where her doctor was located during her first pregnancy in 2018, The New York Times reported.

