Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden welcome baby boy

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden announced Friday that they have welcomed their second child.

Diaz, 51, and Madden, 45, welcomed a son named Cardinal, People Magazine reported.

“We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our Son, Cardinal Madden,” Madden and Diaz said in a shared statement on Instagram. “He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here! For the kids safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures- but he’s a really cute. We are feeling so blessed and grateful.”

Madden and Diaz have a daughter named Raddix. They announced her birth in Jan. 2020, according to CNN. She was born on Dec. 20, 2019, People Magazine reported.

Raddix’s birth was announced a similar way as Cardinals on Instagram, the Today Show reported.

Madden and Diaz have been married since 2015, according to CNN. Madden is a member of the band Good Charlotte along with his brother Joel Madden who is married to Nicole Ritchie.

Diaz took a break from acting in 2014, according to US Weekly. She has been in movies including “There’s Something About Mary” and “Charlie’s Angels,” E! Online reported.

