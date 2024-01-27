Camels, zebras rescued after trailer caught fire on Indiana interstate

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — Multiple animals from a circus, including zebras and camels, were rescued early Saturday after their trailer caught fire in Grant County, Indiana.

A part of Interstate 69 was closed at about 2 a.m. Saturday after a trailer hauling animals caught fire, according to WPTA.

The fire happened by the 264-mile marker in the northbound lanes, Grant County Sheriff’s Office said, according to the news station.

An Indiana State trooper who was patrolling the area at the time of the fire, WISH-TV reported. The trooper approached the truck and found several animals inside the trailer from the Shrine Circus.

The trooper, a Grant County deputy and a circus member rushed into the trailer, the news outlet reported. Five zebras, four camels and a miniature horse were all rescued from the trailer, the sheriff’s office said Additional officers in the area stayed to secure the animals until more trucks with the circus arrived.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Steven Glass told WISH that the fire was possibly caused by an equipment failure.

The trooper and deputy who were involved in rescuing the animals were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, according to the news outlet. They have since been released. The truck driver was not injured.

The sheriff’s office said that all of the animals involved in the incident were rescued safely.

“No harm to our furry friends,” the sheriff’s office said. All lanes have since been reopened.

