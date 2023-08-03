By the numbers: What is Trump facing as he is indicted for a third time?

Former President Donald Trump is set to be arraigned at a federal courthouse in Washington D.C. on Thursday on four felony counts of conspiracy and obstruction surrounding the events of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Jack Smith, special counsel for the Justice Department, announced on Tuesday that a grand jury had returned the four-count indictment against Trump as part of a criminal investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.

The indictment announced was the third for Trump in four months. The former president has denied all charges, saying he has done nothing wrong and that the charges are being brought only to try to knock him out of the race.

In addition to his campaign to become the next president, here is what Trump is facing this year:

The charges

78: The number of charges Trump is facing in the three indictments.

40: The largest number of charges in any one of the indictments. The second indictment, related to classified documents recovered from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, is the one naming 40 charges.

The Indictments

1st indictment (March 30, 2023): Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged Trump with 34 counts of covering up alleged state and federal election law violations. The indictment says Trump falsified business records about payoffs to adult film actor Stormy Daniels, Playboy model Karen McDougal and a Trump Tower doorman.

Daniels and McDougal both claim to have had an affair with Trump, something he denies. The doorman, Dino Sajudin, allegedly had information claiming Trump fathered a child out of wedlock, according to The Associated Press.

According to the indictment, $130,000 was paid to Daniels — whose real name is Stephanie Clifford — $150,000 to McDougal and $30,000 to the Sajudin to buy their silence in the runup to the 2016 presidential election.

Trump pleaded not guilty on April 4. A trial date has been set for March 25, 2024. The trial is scheduled to be held in New York City.

2nd indictment (June 9, 2023): The second indictment centers on classified documents Trump took from the White House when he left in 2021. According to Smith, Trump showed some of the papers to people who did not have security clearances to view the material.

Smith also charges that Trump tried to “alter, destroy, mutilate, or conceal evidence” by asking a person who works for him at his Mar-a-Lago home to delete video footage at the estate. According to Smith, he obstructed justice and made false statements.

On June 13, Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 felony counts. On July 27, Smith filed a superseding indictment that added three more charges, bringing the total to 40. The charges include counts of willful retention of national defense information in violation of the Espionage Act, felony counts of obstruction-related crimes and two felony counts of false statements.

A trial date has been set for May 20, 2024, in Fort Pierce, Florida.

3rd indictment (Aug. 1, 2023): Trump was charged with felony counts connected to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. He is expected to appear in federal court in Washington, D.C., at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday to answer those allegations.

What is included in the third indictment?

The charges, according to Smith who is prosecuting the case, include felony counts of conspiracy and obstruction.

4: The number of counts in the indictment. The counts are conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

7: The number of members of Congress who were to be contacted to help delay the certification of votes, the indictment says.

7: The number of states in which the indictment alleges Trump and his co-conspirators attempted to organize fraudulent slates of electors. The states are Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

6: The number of unindicted co-conspirators the indictment lists. Though the indictment neither named nor indicted them, the co-conspirators are part of the 45-page indictment.

Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani was identified by several media outlets as matching the description of “co-conspirator 1.” J. Costello, who is a lawyer for Giuliani, told the New York Times that it “appears that Mayor Giuliani is alleged to be co-conspirator No. 1.”

Former Trump lawyer John Eastman appears to be one of the six, with his attorney confirming to news outlets that his client appeared to be “co-conspirator 2.”

Media outlets also identified lawyer Sidney Powell, former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, attorney Kenneth Chesebro and 2020 Trump campaign strategic adviser Boris Epshteyn as potential co-conspirators.

Will there be a fourth indictment?

Trump is allegedly the subject of a Georgia criminal investigation concerning interference in the 2020 presidential election. An indictment could be coming before the end of the month, according to the AP.

