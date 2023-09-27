Trending

Bruce Springsteen postpones remaining 2023 tour dates

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Fans hoping to see The Boss in 2023 will have to wait until next year.

On Wednesday, Bruce Springsteen announced that his remaining 2023 tour dates with The E Street Band will be postponed until 2024 as he continues to recover from peptic ulcer disease.

The decision was made “out of an abundance of caution” after Springsteen’s doctor recommended he continue treatment through the end of the year, according to a statement posted on the musician’s social media.

Springsteen shared thanks for fans and friends in the statement.

“I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year,” he said.

The 2024 tour dates were not immediately announced. The rescheduled shows will go on at the venues where they were initially scheduled, representatives said.

People who are unable to attend the rescheduled shows will have 30 days after the announcement of the new dates to request a refund.

Earlier this month, Springsteen and The E Street Band postponed its September shows to allow Springsteen time to recover.

Peptic ulcers are sores that form on the lining of a person’s stomach or part of the small intestine, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. They can cause nausea, bloating and pain or discomfort in the abdomen.

Researchers estimate that 1% to 6% of people nationwide have peptic ulcers.

