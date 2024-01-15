Brother of actor Jason Patric struck, killed by bus on New Jersey street

The brother of actor Jason Patric died last week after he was struck and killed by a New Jersey transit bus as he crossed a street, authorities said.

Jordan Andrew Miller, 56, of Fort Lee, was killed just after 5 a.m. Wednesday. According to Fox 5 in New York, Miller was crossing Bridge Plaza South as the driver of the bus attempted to turn at the same intersection.

Miller sustained critical injuries, and although CPR was done at the scene, he was pronounced dead a short time later at Englewood Hospital, the news station reported.

No passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash. The 60-year-old driver was unharmed.

Fox 5 reported that Fort Lee detectives are investigating the crash, along with the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office and the Bergen County Prosecutors Office.

Miller, Patric and their older sister, Jennifer Miller, are the children of actor and playwright Jason Miller, who was best known for his role as Father Damien Karras in “The Exorcist.” Their mother, Linda Gleason Miller, is the daughter of legendary actor and comedian Jackie Gleason.

According to Jordan Miller’s obituary, he worked as a customer service representative for the NY/NJ Port Authority for 13 years. He was an avid runner who completed 13 consecutive New York City marathons, his family said.

“He will be missed by so many,” the obituary reads.

Patric is known for his roles in films including “The Lost Boys,” “Rush” and “Speed 2.”

