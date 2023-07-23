Trending

British Open: American Brian Harman wins first major title by six strokes

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

British Open: American Brian Harman wins first major title by six strokes HOYLAKE, ENGLAND - JULY 23: Brian Harman of the United States celebrates after putting on the 18th green to win The Open on Day Four of The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club on July 23, 2023 in Hoylake, England. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images) (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

HOYLAKE, England — American Brian Harman won the 151st Open Championship Sunday.

Harman won the British Open by six strokes after he shot 1-under in the final round at Royal Liverpool, according to The Associated Press. Harman was 13-under par for the tournament.

Harman weathered a stormy start to the game and finished with six shots ahead of Jason Day from Australia, Sepp Straka from Austria, Tom Kim from South Korea, and Jon Rahm from Spain, CNN reported.

Rahm, Day, Straka, and Kim had a four-way tie for second place, the AP reported.

Harms is the 26th-ranked player in the world, according to ESPN.

Harman, 36, grew up in Savannah, Georgia. He attended the University of Georgia. The British Open win is Harman’s first victory after 167 tournaments and his first major tournament victory.

He is the oldest first-time major champion since Sergio Garcia, 37, from Spain, won the Masters in 2017, according to ESPN.

Harman wins $3 million for his win Sunday, ESPN reported.

