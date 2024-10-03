Breyers Natural Vanilla $8.85M settlement: How much money could you get?

Have you purchased Breyers Natural Vanilla in the past eight years, you may be entitled to cash.

A class action lawsuit was filed earlier this year that claimed the company falsely advertised “vanilla” on the ice cream, leading consumers to believe that the flavor only came from the vanilla plant. The ice cream contained vanilla flavors that did not come from the plant, the Supreme Court of the State of New York said in a news release.

If you bought almost any size of Breyers Natural Vanilla ice cream from April 21, 2016, through Aug. 14, 2024, you could get a portion of the settlement.

A list of eligible products can be found here.

The parent company of Breyers, Unilever United States, Inc., along with its advertised Conopco, Inc., set up a $8.8 million settlement fund to pay claims, USA Today reported.

You have until Feb. 19, 2025, to file a claim form. If you have proof of purchase, you will get $1.00 per product with no limit on the number of products. If you do not have proof of purchase, you can get $1.00 per item with a maximum of eight products, the news release said.

Each household can submit one claim form.

Click here for more information on how to submit a claim.

Breyers, despite reaching a settlement, denied any wrongdoing, the company said in a statement to the “Today” show.

“While we don’t comment on litigation, Breyers Natural Vanilla is made with naturally sourced, Rainforest Alliance certified vanilla, and is carefully crafted to deliver the quality and taste people have loved for over 150 years,” a company spokesperson told “Today.”





