Black Monday hits NFL teams: Ron Rivera, others out as head coaches or general managers

The first Monday after the end of the NFL’s regular season is called Black Monday for a reason. It’s the day that teams cut ties with coaches whose teams did not perform during the season.

>> Read more trending news

Several coaches have been let go and will not return to their teams for the 2024-2025 season.

Washington Commanders/Ron Rivera, head coach

Ron Rivera was fired Monday as the head coach of the Washington Commanders. They have only made one playoff appearance during his tenure as head coach, according to SB Nation. They had won the division in 2020 with a 7-10 record.

The team’s new owners made that call hours after the team lost to the division rival Dallas Cowboys 38-10 on Sunday, The Associated Press reported.

The team was purchased months ago by Josh Harris, Mitch Rales, Magic Johnson and David Blitzer.

After Rivera’s firing, Harris said, “As we look ahead, we recognize the results this season were not good enough and a strategic shift in leadership and approach is necessary.”

Harris will work with the co-owners in addition to former NBA executive Bob Myers and former Minnesota General Manager Rick Spielman to help spearhead the search for a new head of football personnel and head coach. Rivera had been given both duties by former owner Dan Snyder.

In addition to Rivera’s firing, most of the team’s front office and coaching staff are also expected to leave, however, The Washington Post reported that general manager Martin Mayew and executive vice president of football/player personnel Marty Hurney will remain as the search for Rivera’s replacement continues.

Rivera had never had a winning season with the Commanders with a record of 26-40-1.

He had been hired by the Commanders less than a month after he had been fired by the Carolina Panthers.

Carolina Panthers/Scott Fitterer, general manager

The Carolina Panthers fired General Manager Scott Fitterer a day after the team ended the season with the league’s worst record, 2-15, the AP reported.

Fitterer’s firing also came weeks after the team fired head coach Frank Reich 11 games into the season after the team only won one game, losing 10.

“As we move forward with the new direction for our franchise, I have made the decision that Scott Fitterer will no longer serve as our general manager,” team owner David Tepper said in a statement on the team’s website. “I appreciate Scott’s efforts and wish the best for him and his family.”

WSOC reported that Fitterer was with the team for three seasons.

Assistant general manager Dan Morgan will lead the team’s day-to-day operations until a new GM is named.

Atlanta Falcons/Arthur Smith, head coach

The Atlanta Falcons fired head coach Arthur Smith hours after the team lost to the New Orleans Saints 48-17, the AP reported.

The Atlanta Falcons have dismissed Arthur Smith as the team’s head coach following a meeting tonight in Atlanta with Falcons Owner and Chairman, Arthur M. Blank, and the team’s CEO, Rich McKay https://t.co/Qrjuq4klH4 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 8, 2024

The loss brought yet another losing season for the Falcons who have had six straight since their last playoff appearance in 2017; Smith had just completed his third season as head coach on Sunday with a 21-30 overall record.

Falcon’s owner and chairman Arthur Blank and CEO Rich McKay released a statement, according to WSB.

“Decisions like this are never easy and they never feel good. We have profound respect for Coach Smith and appreciate all the hard work and dedication he has put into the Falcons over the last three years. He has been part of building a good culture in our football team, but the results on the field have not met our expectations. After significant thought and reflection, we have determined the best way forward for our team is new leadership in the head coaching position,” Blank said.

© 2024 Cox Media Group