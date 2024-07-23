Trending

Biden drops re-election bid: President to address nation Wednesday

President Joe Biden in the Oval Office addressing the nation

President Biden to address nation FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a nationally televised address from the Oval Office of the White House on July 15, 2024 in Washington, DC. He will once again speak to the country this week about his decision to drop his bid for re-election

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

President Joe Biden will address the nation on Wednesday night.

Biden said that he will discuss why he dropped out of the presidential race at 8 p.m. ET from the Oval Office.

