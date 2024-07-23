Biden drops re-election bid: President to address nation Wednesday

President Joe Biden will address the nation on Wednesday night.
Biden said that he will discuss why he dropped out of the presidential race at 8 p.m. ET from the Oval Office.
Check back for more on this developing story.
©2024 Cox Media Group
President Joe Biden will address the nation on Wednesday night.
Biden said that he will discuss why he dropped out of the presidential race at 8 p.m. ET from the Oval Office.
Check back for more on this developing story.
©2024 Cox Media Group
news
weather
traffic