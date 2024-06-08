Basket case: Video of toddler stuck in basket goes viral

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A 3-year-old boy’s adventure with a basket turned into a TikTok sensation, collecting more than 1 million views since it was first posted on Thursday.

According to a Facebook post by Prince George County Fire and EMS, firefighters responded to a home where “a curious little adventurer had found himself trapped in a basket.”

Firefighters called the incident a “unique and heartwarming call.”

The boy’s mother, Ebony Chappell, posted a TikTok video of someone gently rocking the child, who has autism, in the basket to show how tightly he was stuck, WRIC-TV reported.

She said that there was a bag of chips in the basket and the boy climbed in to get the treat. And then, he could not get out.

“Me and my husband tried everything possible -- shook him, turned him upside down, we rolled him back and forth a little bit -- and he was not budging,” Chappell said.





Then the first responders stepped in. The child was not hurt.

“Our team arrived swiftly and safely extricated the little explorer out, ensuring he was safe and unharmed,” Prince George County Fire and EMS wrote on Facebook.

By Friday evening, the video had 1.3 million views and 87,000 likes, WRIC reported.

“Now you gotta play this video at his wedding and graduations,” one TikTok user posted in response.

“We need an update,” another person wrote.

Chappell did post a follow-up video, sharing that one of the emergency medical technicians who responded on Thursday was also present at the boy’s birth three year’s ago, WRIC reported. EMTs were rushing Chappell to an area hospital but she gave birth in an elevator, she said.

“It’s like a full circle,” Chappell said.

Chappell later explained that her son, Donnie “is always getting into something.”





© 2024 Cox Media Group