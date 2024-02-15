Another reboot of ‘Bewitched’ in the works

Writer-producer Judalina Neira will attempt to recreate the magic -- and nose-twitching spells -- of the beloved comedy series “Bewitched,” which ran from 1964 to 1972.

Neira is known for working on “The Boys” (2019), “Daisy Jones & The Six” (2023) and “The Flash” (2014), according to IMDb.com.

Neira recently signed an overall deal with Sony Pictures Television, Deadline reported. She will focus on developing series for cable and streaming services through her company, Famous Last Words Productions, according to the entertainment news website.

'Bewitched' Series Reboot In Works From Judalina Neira Under Overall Deal With Sony Pictures TV https://t.co/1onBQu6vyc — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 14, 2024

Written by Neira, the new “Bewitched” is described as an irreverent hourlong reimagination of the classic television series, according to Deadline. She will be an executive producer along with Doug Robinson (”The Goldbergs”) and Lauren Moffat of Doug Robinson Productions.

The original series starred Elizabeth Montgomery as Samantha Stephens, a witch who marries advertising executive Darrin Stephens -- played first by Dick York (1964-69) and then by Dick Sargent (1970-72).

“A witch married to an ordinary man cannot resist using her magic powers to solve the problems her family faces,” IMDb.com notes in a capsule of the series.

Other characters included Agnes Moorehead as Endora, Samantha’s mother and a foil for Darrin; David White, Darrin’s wishy-washy boss, Larry Tate; and Erin Murphy, who played Tabitha Stephens, the child of the “Bewitched” couple.

Montgomery employed a twitch, using her nose and mouth, when she cast spells. The tinkling sound that accompanied it was reportedly made by an xylophone.

A short-lived spinoff about Tabitha Stephens ran for one season in 1977, according to Deadline.

There was also a 2005 film that starred Nicole Kidman and Will Ferrell in the lead roles.

There have been several attempts by Sony Television over the past decade to launch a “Bewitched” reboot, the entertainment news website reported.

CBS developed a show during the 2011-12 season, and NBC won a bidding war for a pilot in 2014 that never became a series, Deadline reported.

ABC attempted another series from Kenya Barris and Yamara Taylor in 2018.

