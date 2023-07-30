American nurse, her child kidnapped in Haiti, nonprofit says

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — An American nurse and her child were allegedly abducted in Haiti on Thursday, according to the nonprofit she works for.

Alix Dorsainvil, 31, and her child were kidnapped near the capital city of Port-au-Prince, The Washington Post reported. Dorsainvil, a New Hampshire resident who works for El Roi Haiti Outreach International, a faith-focused humanitarian group, was kidnapped on Thursday, the group said on its website.

The organization identified her on Saturday, along with her child.

Dorsainvil is the organization’s community health nurse, the Post reported. She is married to the director of El Roi Haiti Outreach International, Sandro Dorsainvil.

“Alix is a deeply compassionate and loving person who considers Haiti her home and the Haitian people her friends and family,” the nonprofit said on its website. “Alix has worked tirelessly as our school and community nurse to bring relief to those who are suffering as she loves and serves the people of Haiti in the name of Jesus.”

The U.S. Department of State has issued a travel advisory to Haiti, telling American citizens in the country to leave, WFXT-TV reported.

“Kidnapping is widespread, and victims regularly include U.S. citizens. Kidnappers may use sophisticated planning or take advantage of unplanned opportunities, and even convoys have been attacked,” the State Department said. “Kidnapping cases often involve ransom negotiations and U.S. citizen victims have been physically harmed during kidnappings. Victim’s families have paid thousands of dollars to rescue their family members.” said the travel advisory in part.”

In a video, Alix Dorsanvil said she moved to Haiti after her husband invited her to a Haitian school to provide nursing care for the children, CNN reported.

Her father declined to comment, saying her family has been asked not to speak to the media during ongoing negotiations, the Post reported.