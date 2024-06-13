American man dies of apparent electrocution in hot tub at Mexican resort

An American man died and his wife was injured Tuesday when they were apparently electrocuted in a hot tub during a visit to Mexico, according to authorities and multiple reports.

Officials are investigating what caused the electric shock, which happened around 8:30 p.m. at a resort in Puerto Peñasco, Sonora, also known as Rocky Point.

Investigators identified the victims in a social media post as 43-year-old Jorge N., who died after the apparent shock, and Lizeth N. As is standard in Mexico for the naming of victims, their full names were not released, the El Paso Times reported.

Family members identified the two as El Paso, Texas residents Jorge Guillen and Lizette Zambrano, 35, according to KBDC. The news station reported the incident happened at the Resort Sonora Sea in Puerto Peñasco.

Authorities told KTSM that the couple was found by a witness who noticed that they were in the hot tub but not moving. The woman said she tried to go into the hot tub to check on them but called for help after she was shocked.

Zambrano was taken to a hospital, where she learned that she had burns consistent with an electric shock, before she was transferred to the U.S., KTSM reported. She was last listed in critical condition, according to the news station.

Electrocutions have happened in hot tubs before, according to the Arizona Republic. They can happen when malfunctioning wiring sends an electric shock into the water, the newspaper reported.

Puerto Peñasco is a fishing a resort city on the Gulf of California, south of Arizona, according to CNN.

