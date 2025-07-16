‘American Idol’ executive, husband found dead; man arrested

ENCINO, Calif. — Police have arrested a man in connection with the death of an “American Idol” executive and her husband.

Robin Kaye, 70, and her husband, Thomas Deluca, 70, were found dead with several gunshot wounds on July 14. Police had been asked to do a welfare check at the Encino, California, home, officials said.

Detectives said there had been a call from the same home on July 10 for a possible burglary, KTLA reported. A neighbor had seen someone climbing a fence at Deluca’s and Kaye’s home and called 911.

There were no signs of forced entry during the investigation. Police now believe that the alleged burglar got in through an unlocked door.

Police identified that person as Raymond Boodarian, 22.

LAPD Lt. Guy Golan said Boodarian was in the home for about half an hour.

“When the homeowners returned back to their residence, a violent struggle ensued between them and the suspect, who was already inside their home, which resulted in the victims tragically losing their lives,” Golan said in a news conference, KTLA reported.

Police said Boodarian left the home on foot. He was arrested on July 16. No motive has been disclosed and officials are trying to determine if Boodarian had any connection to Kaye or Deluca, The New York Times reported.

There had been an earlier break-in a few months ago at their home, security expert Guy Cohen told KTLA.

Kaye was a music producer and was with “American Idol” from 2009 to 2023, CNN reported.

She also worked on Miss Universe pageants, the NAACP Image Awards and other shows, according to her IMDB profile.

An “American Idol” representative called Kaye a “cornerstone of the Idol family,” adding that she “was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her,” CNN reported.

