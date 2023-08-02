Amazon to begin offering grocery delivery for non-Prime members

Amazon has begun offering a perk for those who aren’t Prime members which will be access to its Fresh grocery delivery.

Amazon is expecting to roll out its Fresh grocery delivery to about a dozen cities, according to an emailed announcement obtained by The Associated Press. Those cities include Boston, Dallas, Phoenix, and San Francisco.

The plan is to eventually have Fresh delivery available for non-Prime members nationwide, CNBC reported.

Amazon will charge non-Prime members about $13.95 for deliveries under $50, CNBC reported. Those who place orders between $50 and $100 will have a $10.95 fee and orders over $100 will have a $7.95 fee. However, the AP reported that Amazon said pick-up orders are free in select areas.

The delivery fee is about $4 more for non-Prime members than for Prime members, according to the AP.

Previously, Amazon only offered grocery deliveries to Prime members, the AP reported. Prime members pay about $139 a year for faster shipping and other perks.

Amazon Fresh was launched in 2007 and became the company’s first jump into selling groceries online, CNBC reported. Since then, Amazon has purchased Whole Foods and has a chain of Fresh supermarkets as well as Go cashier-less stores.

Earlier in 2023, Amazon said it would start charging Fresh grocery orders under $150 which took away a park for Prime members which was free delivery for any orders over $35, CNBC reported.



