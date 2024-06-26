Alex Morgan not chosen for the US Women’s 2024 Olympic team

Trending

Morgan, who will turn 35 on July 2, is fifth on the U.S. career scoring list with 123 goals in 224 appearances and was a member of two World Cup and one Olympic championships. She co-captained the 2023 World Cup squad in New Zealand and Australia, The Washington Post reported.

Morgan not on Olympic team FILE PHOTO: COMMERCE CITY, COLORADO - JUNE 01: Alex Morgan #13 of the U.S. Women's National Team looks on before the game against South Korea at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on June 1, 2024 in Commerce City, Colorado. Morgan was not included in the 2024 Olympic team, coach Emma Hayes said on Wednesday. (C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images)

Alex Morgan, a star of U.S. women’s soccer for years and whose goal at the 2012 London Olympics gave the U.S. team a gold medal, was left off the 2024 Olympic roster Wednesday by the team’s new coach, Emma Hayes, according to The Washington Post.

Morgan, who will turn 35 on July 2, is fifth on the U.S. career scoring list with 123 goals in 224 appearances. She co-captained the 2023 World Cup squad in New Zealand and Australia, the Post reported.

Only 16 non-goalkeepers are permitted at the Olympics, so Hayes opted for players in better form and offering greater positional versatility, according to the Post. Morgan was not among the four roster alternates.

In a statement accompanying the roster announcement, Hayes said: “Making an Olympic roster is a huge privilege and an honor and there is no denying that it was an extremely competitive process among the players and that there were difficult choices. … Choosing an 18-player roster plus alternates involved many considerations, but I am excited for the group we have selected and I’m looking forward to building on the work from last camp as we head into the send-off matches and then onto France.”

Morgan, who appeared for the U.S. at the 2012, 2016 and 2021 Games, said in a social media post that she was disappointed but looking forward “to supporting this team and cheering them on alongside the rest of our country.”

The U.S. will face Zambia, Germany and Australia in this summer’s group stage in France, playing matches in Marseille and Nice, The Athletic reported.

The USWNT will play two send-off games in New Jersey and Washington, D.C. against Mexico and Costa Rica, respectively, before going to the Games.

Who is on the roster? Here’s the 2024 U.S. Olympic women’s soccer team:

GOALKEEPERS (2): Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS (6): Tierna Davidson (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Emily Fox (Arsenal), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Casey Krueger (Washington Spirit), Jenna Nighswonger (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Emily Sonnett (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

MIDFIELDERS (5): Korbin Albert (Paris Saint-Germain), Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon), Rose Lavelle (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Catarina Macario (Chelsea)

FORWARDS (5): Crystal Dunn (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave FC), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars)

ALTERNATES (4): Jane Campbell (goalkeeper, Houston Dash), Hal Hershfelt (midfielder, Washington Spirit), Croix Bethune (midfielder, Washington Spirit), Lynn Williams (forward, NJ/NY Gotham FC)

