Al Schultz, ‘Carol Burnett Show’ makeup artist, husband of Vicki Lawrence, dead at 82

Al Schultz, a makeup artist on television shows such as “The Carol Burnett Show” and the longtime husband of actress Vicki Lawrence, died June 19. He was 82.

Schultz died at his home in Long Beach, California, Variety reported. No cause of death was given.

Born in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, in 1942, Schultz also handled makeup duties on “All in the Family,” The Jeffersons,” “Maude” and “Good Times,” according to Deadline.

He began working at NBC on shows like “Hollywood Squares” and “Laugh-In” and also worked with the Golddiggers on “The Dean Martin Show,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In 1968, Schultz was sent by the Makeup Artists Union to CBS Television City, where he was noticed by Carol Burnett, Variety reported. He was given a post at “The Carol Burnett Show,” during its third season in 1969 and worked in the show’s makeup department for more than 180 episodes through 1977, according to Deadline.

Schultz also did makeup for stars on the show, including Joan Crawford, Ella Fitzgerald, Bernadette Peters, Dionne Warwick, Cass Elliot and Betty White, Variety reported.

He met Lawrence, who was a co-star on the show, and they were married on Nov. 16, 1974. They would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this year, the entertainment news website reported.

Schultz played college football at the University of Missouri until a knee injury ended his gridiron career, according to Variety.

He moved to Hollywood, where he worked as a grip and camera dolly operator before finding his niche in the makeup industry, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Along with Lawrence, Schultz is survived by their son, Garrett, and daughter, Courtney, Deadline reported.

