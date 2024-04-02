Actress Angie Harmon claims Instacart shopper fatally shot her dog during delivery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Actress Angie Harmon claims that her dog was fatally shot by an Instacart shopper during a delivery at her North Carolina home on Saturday.

>> Read more trending news

Harmon, 51, known for her roles on “Law & Order” and “Rizzoli & Isles,” said that incident involving Oliver, a German shepherd/beagle mix, occurred at her southeast Charlotte home shortly before noon EDT on Saturday, WSOC-TV reported.

Harmon shared photographs of her dog in an Instagram post on Monday, adding that her family was “completely traumatized and beyond devastated.”

“This Easter weekend a man delivering groceries for Instacart shot & killed our precious Oliver. He got out of his car, delivered the food & THEN shot our dog,” Harmon wrote in her Instagram post. “Our Ring camera was charging in the house, which he saw & then knew he wasn’t being recorded. The police let him go b/c he claimed ‘self-defense.’ He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn.”

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to Harmon’s residence, WSOC reported.

In their report, police said the case was classified as a noncriminal incident and that no charges would be filed, according to the television station.

“The investigation revealed that a delivery driver arrived at the residence to deliver consumable goods,” police said in a statement obtained by WSOC. “The driver told officers that a dog attacked him while he was at the residence and that he defended himself by firing a single gunshot, striking and mortally wounding the dog. Another dog was present at the residence but did not attack.

“No criminal charges have been filed about this incident, and CMPD is not currently seeking any additional parties. CMPD’s Animal Care and Control also responded to the scene.”

The driver’s identity has not been released.

In a statement to People and WSOC, an Instacart spokesperson said the company was “deeply saddened and disturbed” about the incident.

“We have no tolerance for violence of any kind, and the shopper account was immediately suspended from our platform,” the spokesperson said. “We have been in direct contact with the customer and are cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation.”

Harmon’s daughter, 18-year-old Avery Sehorn, shared an Instagram Story mourning the loss of the family’s dog, People reported.

“Rest in peace sweet Ollie,” Sehorn wrote. “This is not how you were supposed to go.”

©2024 Cox Media Group