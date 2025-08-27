Active shooter opens fire at Minneapolis Catholic school, reports say

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are on the scene of an active shooting in Minneapolis that has left several people wounded.

KARE said a gunman opened fire at Annunciation Catholic School.

City officials said that the “shooter is contained,” but did not give any specifics.

Families of children who were at the school were told to meet at a reunification zone at the school.

The families of children at the school can go to the reunification zone at the Annunciation School (525 W. 54th St.). — City of Minneapolis (@CityMinneapolis) August 27, 2025

The first day of school was this week, according to the school’s Instagram page.

Some of the victims may be children, according to the news station.

The Associated Press reported that children were being evacuated from the building. The school, which has Pre-K through eighth grade, was scheduled to have an all-school Mass at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday morning.

BREAKING: I’m on the scene of a massive police presence in S. Minneapolis near Annunciation Church & school. Working to confirm details. Stay with @kstp for the latest. pic.twitter.com/bp8gTI8gJX — Bailey Hurley (@BaileyHurleyTV) August 27, 2025

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he has been briefed on the incident.

I’ve been briefed on a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School and will continue to provide updates as we get more information. The BCA and State Patrol are on scene.



I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) August 27, 2025

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are responding, according to a post on the agency’s X page.

ATF agents are responding to reports of an active shooter situation at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis. Please follow @MinneapolisPD for further details. pic.twitter.com/EG14pHPi8G — ATF St. Paul (@ATFStPaul) August 27, 2025

The FBI has agents en route to the scene, according to FBI Director Dan Bongino.

FBI is aware of the reports coming out of @FBIMinneapolis and our agents are en route to the scene. We will provide more updates as able. — Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) August 27, 2025

